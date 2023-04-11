The research was published in a new study titled “The State of Cybersecurity 2023: The Business Impact of Adversaries on Defenders” by the cybersecurity company Sophos.

According to the company, one of the issues facing businesses is knowing how an attack occurs. Seventy-five percent of respondents stated they have difficulty determining the incident’s fundamental cause.

In its global survey, Sophos stated that these issues made it difficult for organizations to implement proper repair, leaving them open to repeated and/or multiple attacks from the same or different adversaries. In addition, 71% of those polled said that timely remediation was a problem.

Also, 71% said it is difficult to know which signals to look into.

John Shier, Field Chief Technical Officer for Commercial at Sophos, said: “Only one-fifth of respondents considered vulnerabilities and remote services a top cybersecurity risk for 2023, yet the ground truth is that these are routinely exploited by Active Adversaries. This cascade of operational issues means that these organisations aren’t seeing the full picture and are potentially acting on incorrect information. There is nothing worse than being confidently wrong. Having external audits and monitoring helps eliminate blind spots. We can look at you the way an attacker does.”

The analysis also showed that 64% of the organizations questioned with the IT team could spend more time on strategic issues and less time on firefighting, while 52% of the organizations claimed that cyber risks are now too sophisticated for their organizations to deal with on their own.

Also, according to 55% of respondents, the time the IT team has spent on cyber threats has harmed their work on other projects.

“Today’s threats require a timely and coordinated response. Unfortunately, too many organisations are stuck in reactive mode. Not only is this having an impact on core business priorities, but it also has a sizeable human toll, with over half of respondents stating that cyberattacks are keeping them up at night. Eliminating the guesswork and applying defensive controls based on actionable intelligence will let IT teams focus on enabling the business instead of trying to douse the eternal flame of active attacks,” Shier said.