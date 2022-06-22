Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured five convictions before the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said among the convicts is Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, a final year student of Transport Planning Management at Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State who was sentenced to eight months community service for fraudulent impersonation. The others are Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide, Lawal Samuel Morenikeji, Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun, and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek.

They were convicted on separate one count charges each for offences relating to cyber-fraud.

Upon their arraignments, they pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State convicted and sentenced Oluwasegunfunmi, to eight months community service for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.

The sentence requires him to clean the toilets at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State.

Also, the court ordered that the convict’s attendance register be kept by the School Principal and submitted on completion of his term.

Similarly, Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide to six months community service for obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

In the same vein, Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court convicted and sentenced Lawal Samuel Morenikeji to six months community service; Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek to one week community service as their offences violate Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.