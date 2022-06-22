Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun

Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured five convictions before the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said among the convicts is Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, a final year student of Transport Planning Management at Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State who was sentenced to eight months community service for fraudulent impersonation. The others are Amusa Abdulhakeem Oluwasegunfunmi, Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide, Lawal Samuel Morenikeji, Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun, and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek.

They were convicted on separate one count charges each for offences relating to cyber-fraud.

Upon their arraignments, they pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel urged the courts to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State convicted and sentenced Oluwasegunfunmi, to eight months community service for fraudulent impersonation, contrary to section 22 (2) (b) (1) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015.

The sentence requires him to clean the toilets at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo, Osun State.

Also, the court ordered that the convict’s attendance register be kept by the School Principal and submitted on completion of his term.

Similarly, Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, sentenced Ajisafe Sodiq Olaide to six months community service for obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

In the same vein, Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court convicted and sentenced Lawal Samuel Morenikeji to six months community service; Osuolale Abdullahi Abiodun and Olamilekan Ridwan Taofeek to one week community service as their offences violate Section 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle