Cyber Fraud: Kwarapoly Student Lands in Prison after N21m was found in his Bank account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has prosecuted a 19-year-old undergraduate of Kwarapoly, Oyedotun Adebowale for possessing a whooping sum of N21m in his bank account.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC had prosecuted the young undergraduate for another count before Justice Muhammed Sani told the court that N21m was found in his bank account.

The 19-year-old Adebowale has been sentenced to two years in prison for cyber fraud by the Federal High Court in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said;

‘’Investigations had earlier revealed that Oyedotun had under his possession over N21m suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and a Toyota Camry, which he purchased using his mother’s name.’’

Mr. Sesan Ola, counsel for the EFCC, reviewed the facts of the case and tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendant, iPhone 12 Promax, the key and particulars of Toyota Camry recovered from him, and a draft of 350,000 which were admitted in evidence.

The suspect, who pleaded guilty after arraignment was sentenced to two years imprisonment with an option of N300,000 fine while justice Sani also ordered that all items recovered from the suspect be forfeited to the federal Government.