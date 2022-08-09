The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, has attributed the success recorded by Team Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, to God and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

Ismaila, while congratulating officials, coaches, staff of the Ministry and Nigerians in general for the success recorded at the tournament, applauded the present Administration for its support and avowed commitment to the development of sports in the country.

According to him, when adequate preparation collide with determination and dedication, the ultimate result is success. He, therefore, applauded the Team for taking advantage of the opportunities granted to them by the government to ensure more podium appearances for the Nation.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to the full implementation of the policies, programmes and projects of the Federal government, especially as it relates to sports.

The Permanent Secretary also commended the Minister of Youth and Sports, Development, Mr Sunday Dare for his

doggedness in providing the quality leadership that led to the breaking of records in the contemporary Nigerian sports history.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Chef de Mission to Birmingham 2022 and Director, Federations, Elites and Athletes Department (FEAD) of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Simon Ebhojiaye stated that discipline, focus and determination set the tone for the Team’s glowing performance at the sporting event.

He commended the Minister, Sunday Dare and Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar for their exemplary leadership and guidance that made the Birmingham success story, a reality.

“I strongly believe that success cannot just happen by accident. You have to plan for it. The athletes too were disciplined, focused and very determined to excel; so it was a case of preparation meeting opportunity,” he said.