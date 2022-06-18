CVR Rush May Amount To Nothing If Youths Sell Their Votes- Anambra Central YPP Senatorial Candidate

As efforts to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Education, CVR intensifies, Anambra youths have been charged to ensure that their voter’s cards are used to enthrone visionary leadership across all levels in the state.

Past elections in Anambra have seen massive reports of votes buying, especially among the youths.

INEC had in its post-election report after the November 2021 Governorship election, cited the ugly trend, calling for concerted efforts by relevant stakeholders towards addressing the issue.

Speaking on Friday in Awka, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP for the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial Election, Dr Chinedu Umeadi described the trend as worrisome.

He maintained that the entire efforts at participating in the CVR will be tantamount to nothing, if the electorate do not entrench quality leadership with their voter’s cards.

“The way things are going in the country is not good.

“People elected into positions of authority are not doing anything for the electorate and they don’t even care.

“Representatives of the people are not taking responsibility and why it is getting from bad from worse is because our people don’t hold them accountable.

“Our people need to understand that the power to oust bad governance permanently from our society is in our votes.

“The era of using our votes in exchange for money during elections has gone and our people must begin to think otherwise.

“Nigeria is blessed with notable Nigerians who have the capacity to steer the affairs of the state in the most responsive way but they are not getting the opportunity at leadership positions because our people are not using their votes the way they should.

“Now is the time,” he stated.

Dr Umeadi who spoke on issues of representation, insisted that regular consultation with constituents should be key for representatives in ensuring that whatever initiatives they embark on, reflect the true yearnings and aspiration of their people.

According to him, the kind of representation he envisions for the people of Anambra Central is one that will truly reflect the yearnings of the people.

Umeadi who acknowledged that it won’t be an easy ride to overthrow the incumbent serving senator in the district, said he represents a new brand of politician who will work closely with his people to bring about their desires.

“I have gone round the communities and I have heard the yearnings of my people especially as it concerns unemployment, lack of basic amenities, poor consultation among many other issues that bug our people.

“The change I am promising Anambra Central people if elected is one that will touch the lives of our people in a positive manner,” he promised.