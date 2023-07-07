Customs Generates N101 Billion In Revenue In Six Months

Yesterday, Comptroller Saidu Abba Yusuf, the Area Controller of the Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), guided the command to a record-breaking accomplishment of vehicle clearance from customs control in under three hours.

The NCS announced at the time that N101 billion in total money had been received between January and June 2023.

Muhammad Yakubu, the Chief Superintendent of Customs, hailed the prompt clearance of imported automobiles through PTML as the result of comprehensive compliance including NCS personnel and all port users, according to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of PTML Command, Lagos. He pushed the command’s employees to maintain and speed up their pace of accomplishment.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) Time Release Study (TRS) is strictly adhered to, and customs officers working in PTML under his supervision have reaffirmed their commitment to constantly implementing government policies related to trade facilitation, ease of doing business, and these issues.

In order to identify bottlenecks in the trade flow process and take the necessary steps to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the procedures, the statement explained that TRS is a strategic and widely used tool to measure the actual time needed for the release and/or clearance of goods, from the time of arrival until the physical release of cargo.

He claims that the speedy vehicle freight release achievement is a result of compliance, punctuality, and operational efficiency without sacrificing national security or tax collection.

He stated that: “I am pleased to acknowledge that increased levels of compliance on the part of NCS officers, sister government agencies, terminal operators, importers and agents have made us the fastest for exciting imported vehicles from customs control.”

“This should be seen as a major point of discouragement for those, who attempt to smuggle cars into the country that face the risk of outright seizure and forfeiture. PTML has shown the fastest record in achieving this within three hours where there is flawless compliance.”

“We are going to continue to sustain and improve upon this feat by promoting ease of doing business and trade facilitation. With the strategies we have put in place, I can assure you that our revenue collection for the second half of 2023 will surpass the N100.98 billion collected in the first six months of this year.”

Additionally, Yusuf requested ongoing collaboration from all parties and recommended PTML traders to make the most of the improved trade dispute system structures he had established for efficient customs operation.

He emphasized that every delay in processing an entry results in a delay in trade and revenue and urged compliant traders to understand the advantages of continuing to exhibit law-abiding characteristics.

The CAC urged all importers and their agents who were using PTML to step forward and begin and complete the clearance of their shipments, utilizing the operational efficiency model he had established.

The command handled 45,626.39MT of cargo for export, totaling N3, 022,370,343.38 in free onboard value.

The Command intercepted and confiscated two 40-foot containers during the period under consideration, bearing the marks and numbers ACLU9664782 and ACLU9715690 and having a duty-paid value of N10,487,800.00.

2,598 used motor tyres, 18 used washing machines, fridges, mattresses, and other used household products were being transported in the impounded containers. The Service stated that attempts are being made to identify, apprehend, and charge the importers in connection with the two seizures.

