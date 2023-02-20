Comptroller Musa Omale, the Customs Area Controller in charge of the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command, frequently discusses collaboration with Niger Republic Customs. Also, he looked for ongoing assistance from established institutions in border regions.

In order to stop the flood of banditry and armed smuggling plaguing the countries, Omale emphasized the importance of collaboration between the employees of both nations during a working visit to the Illela Border Outstation with his management team.

Colonel Muhammad Bashir, the Commissaire des Douane in command of the Birnin N’konni frontier, and His Royal Highness Muhammad Salifu Sardauna, Sarkin Birnin N’kwanni, the supreme monarch of N’kwanni, were also met by Omale during the visit.

He claimed that the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the already-existing partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and its Nigerien counterpart.

The Birnin N’kwanni Border Commissaire Des Douane responded by assuring his host of his unwavering support for commercial facilitation and a secure border.

The Paramount King of Birnin N’kwanni expressed his gratitude to the Comptroller for the warm welcome given to them and promised to keep promoting peaceful coexistence between his subjects and Nigerians on both sides of the border.

The Area Controller also honored the district chiefs of Sarkin Yamman Kware, Sarkin Rafin Illela, and Sarkin Gobir Na Gwadabawa.

He gave the royal fathers a job on the necessity to assist the service in order for it to fulfill its mandate of revenue generation, which is used by the federal and state governments to fund infrastructure development and pay salaries.

The area controller and his entourage were thanked by the royal fathers, who also pledged their support for the command.

