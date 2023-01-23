The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, has approved the appointment and reassignment of the agency’s management members to improve strategic and effective service delivery following the statutory retirement of some employees of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Compt. Timi Bomodi, the national public relations officer, announced in a statement that 20 officers had been promoted to managerial positions.

Ali congratulated the newly appointed officers and thanked the agency’s retired management team members for their meritorious service and support. He also urged them to step up their efforts to ensure that the service meets its goals of generating revenue, combating smuggling, and facilitating trade.

The appointments are divided as follows: EI Edorhe (DCG) Finance Admin & Technical Service; HK Gummi (DCG) Tariff and Trade; M Abba-Kura (Ag. DCG) Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; AG Saidu (Ag. DCG) Human Resource Development; JP Ajoku (Ag. DCG) Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; BA Adeniyi (Ag. DCG) Strategic Research and Policy; GA Itotoh (Ag. DCG0 Training and Doctrine Command; O Peters (Ag. ACG/Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘D’); AI Alfa (Ag. ACG) Strategic Research and Policy.

Others includes: HJ Swomen (Ag. ACG) Excise, Free Trade Zone & Industrial Incentives; KC Egwuh (Ag. ACG) Training and Doctrine Command; MBA Musa (Ag. ACG) Tariff and Trade; A Dappa-Williams (Ag. ACG) Enforcement Inspection & Investigation; BM Jibo (Ag. ACG) Headquarters; A Hamisu (Ag. ACG/Commandant Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College); Y Salihu (Ag. ACG) Finance & Admin; MI Yusuf (Ag. ACG) ICT/Modernization; SA Bomai (Ag. ACG Board); CK Niagwan (Ag. ACG) Finance, Admin & Technical Services; and KI Adeola (Ag. ACG) Training and Doctrine Command.

Customs has revealed that through the Onne Port in Rivers State, it handled 1,096,646.14 metric tonnes of commodities for export in 2022. The export’s Free On Board (FOB) value was $1.268 million, or N522 billion (at N411.7 per dollar).

Additionally, the Customs Command in the port recorded N2.7 billion for the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS), which is more than the previous record of N881 million set in 2021.

In the year under review, the command received N242b in tariff payments on imported products.

Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, the command’s controller, revealed these accomplishments in a statement issued by Superintendent of Customs Lomba Benjamin, the command’s public relations officer.

Mohammed pointed out that the revenue created in 2022 increased by 59 percent over revenue generated in 2020 and by 28.3 percent over revenue generated in 2021.

“The command revenue generation profile has continued to rise annually due to the ongoing reforms in the command, which include regular sensitisation of stakeholders, strict enforcement of extant guidelines, increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above self, strategic deployment of officers to various duty post,” he stated.