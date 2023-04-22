The Nigeria Customs Service Area 1 Port Harcourt, Rivers state says it has collected a total revenue of Twenty – Eight Billion, five hundred and seven million, eight hundred and eight thousand, thirty one naira (N28,507,808,031.00) only from January to March 2023.

Addressing newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital recently, the Customs Area controller of the Command, Comptroller CD, Wada stated that the said amount was over 5 billion naira higher than what was generated in 2022.

Giving the breakdown, he said what was generated in the previous year 2022 same period under review was Twenty – Three Billion, one hundred and forty – Six million, three hundred and twenty thousand, forty – three naira (N23,146,320,043.00)which according to him, showed a difference of Five Billion, three hundred and sixty – one million, four hundred and Eighty – Seven thousand, nine hundred and eighty – Eight naira (N5,361487,988.00), representing an increase of 23% .

Speaking further, he noted that the Command has recorded one hundred and Nineteen (119) interventions from January to March this year which he said translated to the recovery of the sum of Five hundred and Eighty- two million, five hundred and seventy – six thousand, three hundred and forty -one naira (N582,576,341.00), insisting that when compared with the previous year 2022, of Three hundred and seventy – three million, seven hundred and sixty – two thousand,three hundred and one naira, ( N373,762,301) from (91) interventions, the Command has made a significant increase in the frequency of intervention of over N2 billion representing 56%.

While fielding questions from newsmen, comptroller Wada reiterated the need for synergy among the stakeholders in the Maritime industry even as he maintained that the robust relationship existing between critical stakeholders such as Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, (ANLCA) NAGAFF, CRFFN, Marine police, Terminal operators such as PTOL, BUA and their landlord NPA, among others have made customs success story possible.

On anti- Smuggling, the Area controller vowed to smash any smuggling syndicate even as he expressed the Command’s determination to facilitate genue trade ” I want to use this opportunity to thank all sister agencies and other stakeholders for their support and to implore traders and stakeholders in general to adhere to customs procedures” He said.

While commending the officers and men of the Command including the units from Headquarters serving at the Command for their achievements, he stated that the magnanimous support from the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Col.Hameed Ibrahim Ali (retd) and his management team has translated to the improvements recorded at Port Harcourt Area 1 customs command promising that he would sustain the high revenue generation profile of the Command as well as maintain the cordial relationships existing between the Command and the critical Maritime stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the Customs standard operating procedures and trade facilitation.