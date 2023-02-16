Users of the network have requested compensation after a lengthy service outage on MTN networks on Tuesday prevented calls and Internet browsing.

This occurs after MTN issued an apology for the service interruptions to the network’s more than 80 million subscribers in a notification.

The telecommunications company wrote the following in the message it released on Twitter@MTNNG:

“Today, of all days, you couldn’t count on us to keep you seamlessly connected with the people, places, business and things that matter to you.”

“Words cannot express how sorry we are for the disruption we caused. The issue has been resolved and services restored.”

“You matter to us and we will never stop showing you how much.”

But despite the apology, subscribers insisted on compensation.

One customer, @_obi_emmanuel wrote on Twitter that: “You guys ruined my valentine. Apology not accepted. I think we, as customers deserve, proper compensation for the damages caused by you guys on Valentine’s day.”

Benjamin Bemgba Elijah, an additional MTN network user, claimed that the service interruption nearly cost his business some significant chances.

He stated that: “You guys need to compensate us as soon as possible. MTN provides Internet services to my office. We nearly missed out on important emails if not for a few colleagues who had personal alternative networks. So, person no fit get only MTN line like this? You must have an alternative data Network.”

Refuge Aniekwe@itz refuge, who claimed to have lost a contract, had a negative experience.

“I am really serious about this, you guys made me lose a contract because of time. Moreover, I am owed some data I purchased three times and got debited for it. I asked a question earlier, when last were you sued? It will be like a film in your eyes.”

In fact, the outage made it difficult for many corporate customers to make or receive calls for several hours, in addition to making or receiving data.

The largest operator in the nation, the telecommunications company, had earlier in the day sent a statement on Twitter in which it acknowledged that it was having a technical difficulty and vowed to resolve it quickly.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience we might have caused you today. #MTNCares pic.twitter.com/f1IJwDZ1QM — MTN Nigeria (@MTNNG) February 14, 2023

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Dear customers due to an unexpected technical issue, some customers have difficulty using our services this time. Work is ongoing to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We regret all inconveniences this may cause,” MTN penned.

In OTHER NEWS, as the first phase of the MTN Foundation’s Y’ellopreneur program comes to a close, 150 women will each get grants for equipment loans of up to N2 million.

The 150 women will be chosen from 200 female business owners who will compete in a pitch competition from February 16 through February 22, 2023, in order to be eligible for the funding.

It is anticipated that the outstanding 150 female entrepreneurs will have viable business plans that will all be backed by an equipment loan with a fixed interest rate of 2.5% and a 36-month repayment period.

In Nigeria, women hold 41% of the microbusinesses, with 23 million female entrepreneurs working in this market, according to a recent analysis by PWC Nigeria. Despite the statistics, many female entrepreneurs face challenges scaling their enterprises because they lack access to financing for expansion or start-up, as well as inadequate business training that leaves a skills gap.

Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, discussed the Y’ellopreneur program and said that the program’s objective is to promote the development and growth of more sustainable women-owned enterprises.

“The female unemployment rate in Nigeria is about 35.2 per cent, despite having a high percentage of women-led businesses. The Y’ellopreneur initiative aims to equip female business owners with the required business skills and necessary funds to enable sustainable businesses led by women,” she stated.

The MTN Foundation’s strategic initiatives to contribute to the decrease in female unemployment in Nigeria and aid in the transformation of nascent small businesses for Nigerian women include the Y’ellopreneur initiative in partnership with the Bank of Industry (BOI) and the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC).

11 total views, 11 views today