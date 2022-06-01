Curfew Is For Okada, Keke And Shuttle Buses Only In 8 Council Areas – Soludo Clarifies

The Government of Anambra State for the umpteenth time on Wednesday, clarified that the curfew declared by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, in the state does not affect human movement but mainly three classes of vehicles in eight local government areas.

The clarification became necessary following reports of alleged harassment of citizens and private vehicle owners in some parts of the state.

There were also reports of enforcement of the order in some other local governments not listed by the governor.

But in a statement Wednesday issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, the Governor clarified that the local government areas affected include Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North.

He said the curfew prohibits motorcycles (okada), tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses from operating in the local government areas from 6pm to 6am till further notice.

The statement however, said until the Monday Sit-at-home completely stops, motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these 8 local government areas of Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South.

The governor enjoined youths of every community in the affected council areas to assist the security agencies to implement the government policy, while also mandating them to seize any such motorcycle or tricycle on the spot.

“Local Vigilantes have also been authorised to report such motorcycles, tricycles (keke) or shuttle buses immediately, and they will be confiscated by government and the owner prosecuted.

“In the same vein, Okada, Keke, and shuttle bus union leaders are to take responsibility to report their members who are involved in any criminal activities,” the governor said.

The statement said Anambra State government will review the policy after two weeks, and if members of these unions continue to be involved in criminal activities, the government will have no choice but to either disband the Unions and/or ban them out rightly in the state.

It said for the avoidance of doubt, Anambrarians or residents who are on lawful engagements are not to be intimidated or molested by security agents “but are advised to be conscious of their security and report information about suspicious activities around them or their communities to the following numbers which are managed in the strictest confidentiality at the Governor’s Office:

09017280990, 07039896429, 09167514891, 09076237441, 09168041120, 08093175528, 08124153139.