“When Simon saw that the Spirit was given through the laying on of the apostles’ hands, he offered them money, saying, “Give this authority to me as well, so that everyone on whom I lay my hands may receive the Holy Spirit.” – Acts 8:18–19 NASB

Throughout history, many have searched for instant solutions—pills, remedies, and treatments. One solution was the plant known as panax ginseng. Found in several areas throughout Asia, this plant was thought to provide instant cures for many ailments. Biologist Carl Linnaeus named the genus panax because this word is Greek for all healing. This is the source of the English word panacea, meaning a remedy for all ills or difficulties.

People throughout the centuries have looked for various panaceas. This was the motive of many people during Jesus’ ministry. They were more interested in meeting their immediate physical needs than serving God or the Gospel.

Jesus wanted them to focus on “the food that lasts for eternal life” (John 6:27). Instead of just thinking about temporary solutions, think about eternal things. Focus on serving God and seeking first His Kingdom.

Simon, who previously had practiced magic, seemed interested in the Gospel, but revealed his true character when he saw the display of the Spirit’s power. Then, when Simon tried to buy this power, Peter knew his heart wasn’t right (Acts 8:9–24).

God can meet our needs in many ways. But it is important to have the right priorities. Remember that He is interested in our hearts. We must genuinely commit our lives to follow Jesus. He must be our Lord. We must leave everything else to follow Him.

*Reflection Question:*

What has been the result when you’ve tried shortcuts?

*Prayer*

Father, help me to have the right priorities. I surrender my whole life to serving You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Acts 8

