Cultists Invade Anambra Community, Maim Natives, Destroy Property Worth Millions

47 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | August 11, 2021
Awka – A major intra-communal is brewing in Isuaniocha in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State and urgently needs the intervention of the State Government and security agencies to address it.
On Tuesday, youths numbering over a hundred trouped out at Otoko village, to allegedly attack some members of the community, who allegedly invited a group of cultists to maim their kinsmen and destroy property worth millions.
TNC Correspondent who visited the area observed that over three cars were destroyed and a guest house belonging to the President General of the Community, totally vandalized by the invaders.
About 4 persons who sustained severe machete cut were also being treated at the health facility in the community.
The latest disturbance is one in the series of violent clashes that have trailed a leadership tussle in the community, originating from sale of communal land.
The crisis which dates back to 2018, has also seen the kidnap and brutal murder of a youth leader in the community, Angus Okoye, whose burial was finally conducted last year after series of litigations.
Many businesses owned by persons fingered in killing have totally shut down, after series of attacks on them and attempts on the lives of their owners.
Speaking to TNC correspondent, Frank Oforbuike Mkpume, the President General of the town, while narrating the incident, fingered some individuals in the community for leading the latest attacks.
He however wondered why his guest house was targeted by the hoodlums, when he does not have anything to do with the entire issue.
“When I heard about the invasion on my property, I was worried why I am involved. I know that they have issues in Otoko village where these same persons do not agree with the new executives elected with Comrade Okwudili Obiakor as the Chairman. One Donatus Okeke has been threatening the office of Obiakor and he was among those that led these cultists to destroy property and maim people. But I am not from Otoko, so I don’t know why they targeted my property, destroyed things and made away with huge amount of money,” he said.
Mkpume appealed to the state government and security agents to wade into the matter, to prevent bloodshed.
“As you can see, there are enough youths here from Otoko, who are gearing for a reprisal but we believe in the rule of law and that is why we don’t want further violence. All we want is for government to come in and arrest this situation by bringing those responsible for this criminal act to justice. When you consider the level of destruction they did here, you will know that to kill is not anything to these people and that is why we want government to intervene immediately to avoid bloodshed,” he pleaded.
