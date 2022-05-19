Thursday, May 19, 2022
Cultists Arrested for Raping a 17-Year-Old girl in her menstrual flow – Films her

Jennifer Eziuloh

Two suspects, identified as Olamilekan Elijah, 23, and Adegoroye Afeez, 24, have been arrested by Operatives of Amotekun corps in Osun state for allegedly luring, raping and recording a minor while experiencing her menstrual flow.

According to the field commander of Amotekun, Amitolu Shituu, in a statement released on Wednesday, May 18, said his men responded to the distress call and rescued the 17-year-old from the suspects.

In his words:

‘’The 17-year-old girl was raped by two suspects and filmed, the suspects threatened the victim that the video recording will be released on social media if she informs anybody of what transpired.’’

‘’Her phone was seized and taken to the police at Iwo by the suspect (reason for this not known yet). Our investigations revealed to us that the two suspects are members of the Buccaneers confraternity otherwise known as the Alora. In the claims of the suspect they said they only want to be fine with the girl.’’

While investigating the culprits, they confessed to be members of Alora Fraternities and stated that their actions were in a bid to punish her.

One of the suspects, Adegoroye said:

‘’I am a cocoa seller from Iwo. I am married and have a child. I have known the 17-year-old girl since last year and we have been in a relationship. I raped her because she refused to allow me have sex with her freely.”

