Cultists Allegedly Kill Notorious Rival Group Member, Takes off Body Parts to Unknown Destination

Suspected cultists on Wednesday shot and killed one person, and his body dismembered in a prolonged cult clash in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

TNC correspondent in Anambra gathered that the incident took place around 7am today at the popular Eke Awka market in Awka South local government area of the State.

This was at a time when most traders were still arriving the market for the day’s business, that the unfortunate incident happened.

The deceased, identified as Igwe Omeli, is said to be one of leaders of a rival cult group in the market, who force compliance on market members.

According to an eyewitness who preferred anonymity, the deceased was known for terrorizing people and enforcing compliance on payment of illegal tolls.

He said, “It was war between the Baga and Aye cult group in the market. It’s related to market politics.

“The man killed used to terrorize us and enforce compliance. Any time the leadership wants to enforce any agenda, he is the person they use.

“The Baga cult group members were pursuing Omeli and he ran into the market to mobilize his boys to rescue him.

“Unfortunately for him, before his boys could get information, his rivals caught him, beheaded him and cut off his male organ.

The eyewitness added that more lives would have been lost in the incident if not for the late arrival of the deceased members.

“It is only God that saved traders in the market. Otherwise, many deaths would have been recorded if the Aye members had arrived on time.

“He was killed where they are selling meat and they cut his head and male organ with the butcher’s knives. It would have been disastrous.”

The clash had caused panic among traders and customers who fled the market, but many have returned to their shops as normalcy had gradually returned to the area.

When contacted, Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the suspect escaped with the victim’s head.

He assured that officers of the Command were currently present at the scene, adding that efforts were on top gear to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.