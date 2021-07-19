Cubana:  “I went to follow ritualists to do dorime” – Williams Uchemba

227 views | Francis Azuka | July 19, 2021
Popular actor, Williams Uchemba has expressed surprise over the rain of money at the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana’s mother in Oba, Anambra.
All attention was on the burial last week as celebrities including politicians and high-profile security personnel gathered at Oba to join Cubana in paying his last respect to his deceased mother.
Of utmost attention was the rain of dollars and naira at the ceremony.
In a post on Facebook, Uchemba who also rained money at the event said he saw more than he could ever imagine at the event.
While sharing his photos, the actor wrote: “What my Eyes saw in Oba is making me catch cold. I went to follow ritualist to do dorime”
Remember me