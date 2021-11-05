The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for International Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) has issued a statement condemning the Cuban Government’s ongoing targeting of religious leaders following unprecedented nationwide protests which began on 11 July 2021.

In the statement, the APPG “calls on the UK Government to raise human rights abuses with the Cuban Government, in particular the rights to freedom of assembly, expression, and religion or belief.” The case of Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo, a Protestant pastor who was detained by State Security agents in Palma Soriano on 11 July is referenced in the statement.

Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo has been imprisoned since his arrest and has suffered physical abuse at the hands of his prison guards. Pastor Rosales Fajardo’s wife was recently informed that the government is seeking to impose a 10-year prison sentence against him on charges of ‘disrespect’, public disorder’, ‘criminal incitement’ and ‘assault’. He has not yet faced trial.

CSW’s Head of Advocacy Anna Lee Stangl said: “CSW welcomes this strong intervention by the APPG and echoes its call to the UK government to raise the ongoing violations of human rights against religious leaders with the Cuban Communist Party at every opportunity. We encourage other states to do the same and to ensure that questions are asked about the cases of religious leaders like Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo whenever possible. We continue to call for his immediate and unconditional release. He should be reunited with his family, not facing a 10-year prison sentence.”