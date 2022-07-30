The Most Rev Okoh was inaugurated on 28 July as part of a three-day assembly at the National Christian Centre in Abuja which concludes on 29 July with a Handing-Over ceremony. He had served as CAN’s vice-president on two previous occasions, and is the General Superintendent of the Christ Holy Church International, as well as the International Chairperson of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC). In April 2022 The Most Rev Okoh was also elected vice-chair of the Board of Trustees of CSW-Nigeria (CSWN).

CSWN’s Chief Executive Reverend Yunusa Nmadu said: “CSW warmly congratulates The Most Rev Okoh on his inauguration as president of CAN. We pray that he will be richly blessed in his new capacity, and believe that he will steer the Association to even greater things.”

CEO of CSW UK Scot Bower, who is a member of the CSWN board, added: “It was an honour to attend the inauguration of The Most Rev Okoh in Abuja. He assumes the CAN presidency at a particularly difficult time in the nation’s history, as it faces unprecedented levels of insecurity in the lead up to elections that will determine its trajectory. The Most Rev Okoh can be assured of our prayers and support as he navigates the Christian community through unprecedentedly troubled waters, and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”