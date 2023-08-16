CSOs Empowered With Digital Literacy to Change Anambra’s Negative Online Narrative, Boost Visibility

Anambra people must begin to tell their numerous positive tales, to ensure that the very few negative stories about the state do not undermine efforts at projecting the state on the digital space.

This formed the crux of deliberations at a digital literacy training for members of Anambra Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) tagged ‘Building Tech-Forward Change makers.’

The Anambra State ICT Agency, in partnership with Wikimedia Nigeria User Group and the Anambra Network, organized the workshop on Tuesday.

The workshop took place at the Agency’s conference room in the State Government House, Awka, aiming to empower participants with the fundamental digital skills they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving technological space.

Representatives of various civil society organizations from across the state participated in a series of interactions, presentations, and hands-on sessions designed to enhance their digital proficiency and promote the effective utilization of online resources.

In his opening remarks, the MD/CEO Anambra ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata disclosed that this idea stemmed from his operational background as a journalist, Techpreneur and start-ups supporter, noting that one of the platforms that helped him then was Wikipedia

“The reason for this event is because of our strong belief that the South East needs a stronger voice on Wikipedia.

“Wikimedia Nigeria User Group is a very powerful network and I am even more glad that they have an Anambra network. Leveraging the platform can do a lot of wonders in promoting brands’ visibility in unimaginable ways.

“If we do not tell our stories, nobody will. We have lots of successful people in various fields of expertise in Anambra but they are not well known. Instead, what thrives in the digital space, are few negative stories that account for less than 20 percent of things that happen in the state.

“That is why must not allow them tell our stories.

“I hope that the participants will gain a lot of knowledge that they can use to propagate the works they are doing. One of the good things about Wikipedia is that once your platform is indexed, it puts you on the world map and I thank the Wikimedia group who are here to guide us on how best to put these articles out there

“Tech isn’t just about Lagos, other places need to be abreast with this knowledge and I hope that they are able to use this knowledge accordingly.

“We have it as a duty to jointly support Mr Governor, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to make Anambra a livable and prosperous state.

“So, I encourage the CSOs to work with us, collaborate with us and let’s make a difference,” he said.

On her part, the Head, Wikimedia User Group, Anambra Network, Dr. Ngozi Osichukwu, explained that the training will amongst other things, provide the right visibility which will in turn, create possibilities for great partnerships that will enhance the diverse developments that the Civil Society Organizations are carrying out in their various communities.

“Civil Society Organizations in Anambra are doing a lot of work in their communities but these works and their impacts are not out there. Hence our decision to partner with the State ICT Agency to ensure that we start telling our stories right like our counterparts in the western part of the country,” she said.

Dr. Ngozi also stressed that with Wikimedia platforms, enhances research spirit.

“Anyone can freely edit Wikipedia articles following the allowed guidelines

“By updating existing articles on Wikipedia with factual and referential information, you not only contribute to the encyclopedia of knowledge but also create opportunities for grants and scholarship opportunities” she added

Dr Obichukwu described the partnership with the state ICT Agency, as quite rewarding especially in engendering effective uptake of technology in the work they are doing.

Key highlights of the event included tips on internet safety, content creation using AI tools as well as free editing procedures on Wikipedia to boost wealth creation.