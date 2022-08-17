Awka

The National Coalition on Improved Service Delivery (NACOISED) a network of citizens advocating for good Governance and rule of law has thrown its weight behind the recent directives by Anambra State government on signage regulations concerning political campaigns advertisements.

According to the notice, materials for political advertisement such as posters, public address system, banners, fliers, bunting, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be fully paid for and approved by the government authorities before they could be displayed for public consumption in any part of the State.

Speaking with TNC correspondent in Awka on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of the group, Prince Chris Azor, said the initiative was in line with the Electoral Act, 2022 as it concerns Political campaign financing and making administrative resources work for all the people.

The Civil Society advocate said State Administrative Resources (SARS) are resources put at the disposal of public institutions for the conduct of governmental or public affairs.

According to him, SARs include legislative, regulatory, coercive and institutional resources and their abuse for electioneering campaigns is illegal, unethical and against best practices.

“Institutional resources generally refer to government resources like employees, vehicles, offices, contractors, equipment, stationery, building, symbols of authority, etc.

“The Code of Conduct for Political Parties 2013 in S.3 (17) states that ‘All parties shall discourage their members in government from using their power of incumbency to the disadvantage of other parties or their candidates during elections.

“Use of government vehicles, equipment and facilities for partisan political campaigns etc.

“In line with S.95 (2) of the Electoral Act 2022 which re-enacts Sec.100 (2) of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), State apparatus including the media shall not be employed to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate at any election,” Azor said.

He noted that in order to factor in campaign finance abuses and ensure a level playing field for all contestants, the new Electoral Act 2022 spells out campaign finance ceilings and penalties for violations.

Azor said: “These are two-fold.

“One for the candidates and another for the political parties.

“While Section 88 of the new Act places limitation of election expenses on candidates, Sub (2) says the maximum election expenses to be incurred by a candidate at a presidential election shall not exceed N5bn (Used to be N1bn). Sub (3) states that the maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate in respect of governorship election shall not exceed N1bn. (Used to be N200m); The maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate in respect of senatorial and House of Representatives seats shall not exceed N100m and N70m respectively (It used to be N40m and N20m respectively); (5) In the case of State Assembly election, the maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate shall not exceed N30m.”

He continued; “Furthermore, subsection (6) says ‘In the case of a chairmanship election to an Area Council, the maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate shall not exceed N30m (Used to be N10m) sub.

“(7) says in the case of Councillorship election to an Area Council, the maximum amount of election expenses to be incurred by a candidate shall not exceed N5m. (Used to be N1m) and subsection (8) says no individual or other entity shall donate to a candidate more than N5m.”

The NACOISED boss stressed the need to monitor and enforce the provisions of the Electoral Act, adding that this requires the collaboration of INEC, Civil Society including the Media and academia, law enforcement agents, etc., to breathe life into the enactment.

In his view, the 2023 polls provide an opportunity to entrench ethics in government, which starts with credible polls where SAR is made to work for all and not be abused.

“When political parties and actors are made to account for political campaign resources, it becomes a lot easier to calibrate their activities thereby, enforcing political campaign financing rules” he concluded.