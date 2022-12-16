The Civil Society Network on Migration and Development (CSOnetMADE) says to address the increasing rate of irregular migration especially at the grassroots, the CSOs must be actively involved in crucial steps taken by stakeholders in the fight.

The Anambra State CSOnetMADE Coordinator, Eucheria Onyemaobi disclosed this in a goodwill message during an event at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

The event, which is part of activities to mark the 2022 International Migrants Day, was organized by the Centre For Migration Studies, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State.

Due to persistent lack of safe and regular migration pathways, millions continue to take perilous journeys each year and since 2014, more than 50,000 migrants have lost their lives on migratory routes across the world.

International Migrants Day is marked globally every year on the 18th December, a day set aside to recognize the important contribution of migrants while highlighting the challenges they face.

Speaking at the event, the Anambra CSOnetMADE Coordinator described migration as a beneficial activity when done properly, noting that the increase in migration activities could be attributed to the desire for better living and safer environment.

According to Onyemaobi, migrants are great assets in the migration chain, contributing immensely to their origin, transit and host countries.

“In Nigeria for example, there have been a drastic increase in migration activities due to the bad governance and unconducive living environment in the country, occasioned by visionless leadership over the years.

“However, these people who leave the shores of Nigeria, end up being huge assets in the places they have found themselves. The work all kinds of jobs providing labour both skilled and unskilled.

“Back home in Nigeria, you find them being means of livelihood to their families and acquaintances through the remittances they make from their abroad ventures.

“At some point last year 2021, the remittances of the diaspora community were valued at millions of US dollars and you can imagine how significant this can be to the economy of the country.

“So, migration can be very beneficial when done the right way,” she said.

Onyemaobi however spoke on the dangers of irregular migration, adding that there is need to reduce its growing rate in the society.

According to her, the belief that one cannot make it in Nigeria, which leads some people into trying to leave the country at all cost, is not true and needs to jettisoned by the people, especially the youths.

She said this mindset is responsible for the vices associated with such migration such as trafficking, prostitution, arms and drug peddling among others.

Onyemaobi said; “While it would be wrong to dampen people’s ambition to seek better means of livelihood and safer environment, it is important to encourage them to do it the right way.

“When one sneaks into a country and does not have any reasonable means of fending for themselves, they end up engaging in crimes and other negative vices to survive.

“But if one migrates appropriately, they are integrated into the system and they constitute an asset to the place they live. This is what we are encouraging.”

Onyemaobi, said worthy of acknowledgement and praise, are the efforts of the Civil Society Organisations in leading the campaign against Human Tragedy of Irregular Migration and benefits of Regular Migration” then terminates

These efforts she noted, has been responsible for the spread of the message on the need to migrate appropriately at the grassroots.

“In as much as we are worried that irregular migration is on the increase today, we must not fail to recognize the role of the CSOs in bringing the numbers on irregular migration where it is today.

“That is why we are calling on stakeholders especially the government, to do more in terms of engaging the CSOs in the fight against irregular migration.

“With its spread across the communities of the state, the CSOs constitute a viable network that help in the sensitization and mobilization efforts.

“We are hopeful that this year’s celebration will mark a paradigm shift in the way things are done with respect to the ongoing efforts at discouraging irregular migration.

“The CSOnetMADE in Anambra is poised to partner the government, private individuals and groups as well as religious institutions, to minimize the incidence of irregular migration,” she concluded.

The event held at UNIZIK, has as its theme “Migration Enablement Procedures“.

Other dignitaries at the program were the Director, Centre For Migration Studies, Prof. Tracie Utoh- Ezeajugh, the Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service Anambra State Command Mrs. Ngozi Odikpo, the Vice chancellor Of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Prof. Charles Esimone represented by Prof. Ike Odimegwu, the Director, Academic Planning, Chief Of Staff to Anambra state Government Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, the Anambra State Commander of NAPTIP, Mrs Ibadin Judith-Chukwu.