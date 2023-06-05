CSCS Prepares to Pay Shareholders a Dividend of N1.37

CSCS Prepares to Pay Shareholders

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, a Nigerian security depository corporation, has announced plans to pay N1.37 in dividends to new and current shareholders for the fiscal year 2022.

The company informed the NASD Over-the-Counter (OTC) shares Exchange, where it trades its shares, of this in a notice.

According to the announcement, those who owned business stock as of the qualification date for the dividend, which was Friday, June 2, would receive the proposed payout, which would consist of an 87 Kobo dividend and a 50 Kobo special dividend.

This indicates that in order to be eligible to receive the specified dividend payment, a shareholder must still own shares of the firm as of the closing session.

The payment is contingent upon shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2022.

The Civic Centre, located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, is where the AGM will take place, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Shareholders of the firm will be credited on the same day as the annual general meeting if the dividend payment is approved at the meeting.

According to the notification, the company’s registration will be closed from Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, 2023, all days included.

No incentive was, however, required to be paid.

