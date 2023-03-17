Crystal Palace Football Club had confirmed that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager. He was sacked after a year and 9 months in charge.

Crystal Palace, under the guidance of Patrick Vieira, has not won any of their last games in all competitions and last won a game last year in December against Bournemouth.

They currently sit in the 12th place with 27 points and are just 5 points above bottom club Southampton.

According to the club, three members of Patrick’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian, Wilson, and Saïd Aïgoun – have also left the club.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position, and we felt a change was necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final nal and a respectable 12th-placed finish last season, playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the club before his arrival.

“Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

“We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian, and Saïd the very best for their futures.”