Roy Hodgson has been appointed manager of Crystal Palace F.C. until the end of the season, with Paddy McCarthy taking the role as his assistant manager, and Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach. Dean Kiely will remain in his position as goalkeeping coach.

Crystal Palace fired Patrick Viera after the french manager fell below expectations this season. The former Arsenal player joined the club 18 months and had only accumulated 27 points after 26 games.

Hodgson first managed Palace, his boyhood club, between September 2017 and May 2021.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roy’s and Ray’s experience, and knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy, can help fulfill the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”

Roy Hodgson commented: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I do not doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

With Paddy McCarthy joining the first-team coaching set-up, Darren Powell will become Head Coach of the U21s.