Born into the highly sort after fruit family. Many thought it was from the ancestry of vegetable, maybe because of its form, nature and colouration.

At birth it was cool and adorable . At birth it was seen as one common thing for the poorest of the poor.

At birth, nobody thought it has such an amazing vitamin very essential for human health and well being. At birth who would have imagined that mere cucumber will today be all over the Internet and social media doing the unthinkable and the unimaginable?

Cucumber isn’t just any kind of fruit on the stall and basket of fruit sellers. It is highly medicinal with an amazingly unspoken about prophylactic nutritional values.

It normalises the body temperature. With its diuretic juice, kidney stones is prevented. With it arthritis, asthma and gout are prevented. It equally helps to aid regular bowl movement.

Cucumber looks common, seen and treated like one delicacy for those with pedestrian income. No! Take time and research on its values, the very revelation that might hit one would be pleasantly soul lifting.

In all these, cucumber cries! The tears that roll down its cheek, the anger that consumes it, the very unsettling misuse and manhandling it gets daily, makes it sob and wail daily.

The very amazing nutritional and prophylactic values it has, naturally endowed are receding fast, given way for the improvised duties and stop gap disgusting devices it has been turned into.

Have you heard about destiny change? Destiny manipulations? Of course many destines have been manipulated and changed. Each day, each night such persons with such manipulated destinies cry, battling either the unseen or imagined force for a reversal. Same way, cucumber is striving to change the dent, stain and mess, crazy souls have painted it with.

Unlike other fruits, not just a single thought comes to mind when it is thought about. Think about orange, Mango, Pawpaw, pineapple etc what readily comes to mind is the nutritional values they have. No misuse and skewed thoughts, no alternative device improvise, no suspicious looks at one just for having them.

Sadly, such cannot be said of cucumber. It cries, it wails and the sob of shame and embarrassment it goes through daily is unimaginable.

Let this abuse of its use stop. 70% of skits can’t do without it. Cucumber is now an Internet celebrity, the bride of any skit maker. Skit makers have so much abused it, mere holding it with the best of intentions, innocently makes one a suspect. Imagine!

The cry of cucumber on its abuse, misuse and internet misprojection of its use and values is unchristine.

The vainess of man’s heart, the pervasiveness of his mind , rotteness and bizarre thought of his conscience have made an innocent cucumber in all its high nutritional and prophylactic values an endangered specie.

Who will bail it out from this dungeon of depraved use? Who will come to its rescue? Who will change this disgusting narrative of it serving other inappropriate uses other than the vitamins etc it gives and the nourishment it provides?

Cucumber cries! Its natural worth is gradually being eroded, making way for an image that erupts nothing but bizarre and uncanny obsession for depraved souls.

Cucumber cries! It is meant and created to nourish, heal and prevent illness, not to be an alternative tool in the hands of people with unguarded passion in a weired mind

I feel your pain cucumber! The misuse you pass through daily is reprehensible. Judgement on those who use “you” for other purposes that weren’t nature built for you.

As you cry this cry of shame and embarrassment they too( your abusers ) will, in their very act of your misuse and abuse caught up by the web of nemesis.

Cry no more cucumber, for justice in its retributive form will be your consoler.

Let us all stop this abuse,shameful misuse, improvised usage of cucumber and use it for what it is naturally meant to be used for– eating

Let us stop this Internet driven exposure of its abuse, making it looks as if it was a new technology for inappropriate behaviour.

It is not good for anybody’ psych . CUCUMBER has become rather a toy for manipulation and indulgence in the hands of many, expecially the younger generations ,no more a consumable item , a driling apparatus not a vitamin given fruit again, turning it into something else, an effigy of some people’s pride and dignity. What a joke!!

I watched a skit where one became suspicious of a cucumber offered as kola, not being too sure of what it had previously been subjected to. It may be a skit, however, if this rising abuse of it isn’t curbed, what is now a mere skit expression may become the very reality that will undo our values, morals and decency. Sad!!

