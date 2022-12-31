Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Vigil Mass for New Year/Cross Over Night – December 31, 2022.

Readings: Numbers 6:22-27; Responsorial Psalm PS 90:1-6, 12-13,15-16(R98); James 4:13-15 & Gospel Matthew 6:31-34.

Theme: Crossover Night of Glory.

Synopsis

The first reading like that of tomorrow recounts how God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. The second reading clearly reveals how God is behind the arrangement of times and seasons. It maintains that tomorrow belongs to the Lord which is why we must put God first in all our plans. The gospel comes with the message of consolation reminding us that we must not bother about what to eat, drink or wear as pagans also seek for those things. The text assures that the heavenly father knows our needs and he would provide them.

Introduction

In tonight’s Mass of New Year Vigil, the Church invites us to reflect on the fleeting nature of life. Our liturgy also challenges us to put God first in all our plans as he is “the author and finisher of lives and existence” (Hebrews 12:2). Our homily titled “Crossover Night of Glory” invites us to look into to 2023 with the hope that things would be better than the previous year.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Numbers 6:22-27) like that of tomorrow recounts how God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel. In obedience to God’s command, Moses invoked divine benediction on the children of Israel. The text suggests their utter dependence on God who is dependable and merciful.

The second reading (James 4:13-15) clearly reveals how God is behind the arrangement of times and seasons. It maintains that tomorrow belongs to the Lord which is why we must put God first in all our plans. St. James maintains that our life is like fog which disappears within the twinkle of an eye. He contends that we should always say: “If God wills, we will do this or that.”

The gospel (Matthew 6:31-34) comes with the message of consolation by reminding us that we must not bother about what to eat, drink or wear as pagans also seek for those things. The text assures that the heavenly father knows our needs. As such, we should seek first the kingdom of God and its righteousness and every other thing would be added unto us. It states that we should not be worried about tomorrow as tomorrow belongs to the Lord and surmises that, today’s troubles are enough to contend with.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Seek God’s Blessings: At this vigil Mass, we are charged to seek God’s blessings from his servants as we begin a New Year so as to help us in our New Year Resolutions.

2. Put God First: The message of St. James in the second reading urges us to put God first in our dealings/plans as doing so constitutes true religion.

3. Rely on God: At this Crossover Night, we are challenged to rely completely on God while saying: “If God wills, we will do this or that.”

4. Seek the Things of Heaven: The gospel challenges us to live above food, drink and clothing by pursuing righteousness tonight and in the New Year as doing so distinguishes us from the mundane cravings of pagans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. Worry Less: Because we would not take anything with us when we leave this earthly dwelling, the gospel demands that we should not be worried about tomorrow as tomorrow belongs to the Lord.

Summary Lines

1. The first reading like that of tomorrow recounts how God commanded Moses to bless the sons and daughters of Israel.

2. The second reading clearly reveals how God is behind the arrangement of times and seasons.

3. It maintains that tomorrow belongs to the Lord which is why we must put God first in all our plans.

4. The gospel comes with the message of consolation reminding us that we must not bother about what to eat, drink or wear as pagans also seek for those things.

5. The text assures that the heavenly father knows our needs.

Conclusion

At this “Crossover Night of Glory,” the Lord would change our mourning into dancing, sorrow into joy, darkness into light, sickness into health, unemployment into gainful employment, redundancy into industry, economic recession into affluence, insecurity to security and despair into hope. With a great resolve, let us approach the New Year with commitment to attending Holy Mass, daily recitation of the Holy Rosary, daily reflection of the scriptures and carrying out little acts of charity. This way, ours will be a New Year worth the while. Have a great year ahead!