This descant is disharmonious and discordant,

please can someone decent give us some decency?

It isn’t a melody – but an old, cold and odd malady.

Dear citizens, which are these munching mouths

that have made the headings for the wrong reasons?

Madly seasoning and masticating what is uneatable.

If direction or decency is lost on the deceitful mouths,

if they are alien to reason ,decency and dependability,

it means they pay no attention to the dictates of integrity.

Dear citizens, which are these barefaced silky sick suits

that have made burnt-out banners for the wrong reasons?

Busy babying bareness, seasoning, swallowing up their bile.

Despite rules of permanence or impermanence, play or pay –

isn’t it pathetic, odd and in bad taste for tasteful adults not only

to be seen pampering ,playing with their puke but also wolfing it?

Recommendations from a team of patrons, citizens and icons

gather dust on the desks of the insanely indecent dancers

because they are not done with indecency and insincerity.

Dear readers, who are these dancers whose boogying

is so bogus , boring and pitiable that patrons are dismayed,

irate, short-changed and drowsy, the dance floor disapproves?