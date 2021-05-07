170 views | Francis Azuka | May 7, 2021
In what has left his fans befuddled, Popular crossdresser, James Brown has taken to social media to lament his current state of mind when it comes to relationships.
The male barbie has defied all backlash and has been consistent in sharing his ordeal with fans and followers and this looks like a trend that will continue.
Gistmania reports that in a recent post on his Instagram story, James sent a strong message to his fans as he noted that he needs a man.
According to the post, he said being single is not easy.
Remember me