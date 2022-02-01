Senator Sandy Onor who represents Cross River South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly appears to be gaining ground for his 2023 governorship ambition.

Concerned stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are seeing in him, a potent political bullet to flush out Governor Ben Ayade and his All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. To this end, a support group in PDP, Reclaim Cross River, has thrown its weight behind Onor’s governorship bid.

Floated by some astute PDP players, they are also mobilizing eligible voters in the state to go and register. Director-General of the group, Paul Ishabor, said they are committed to restoring the eroding glory of Cross River state.

Ishabor, who disclosed that the official launching of the group has been slated for Tuesday, February 2 at Ogoja, northern senatorial districts headquarters, said Reclaim Cross River is poised to redress the devastation in the state arising from maladministration, lack of focus and outright insincerity.

“The previous administration of Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke worked tirelessly to transform our beloved state as the ultimate destination for leisure and investment. We used to introduce ourselves with pride as Cross Riverians. Sadly, we are now in retrogression mode.

“We have a common political persuasion and are disgusted over the unprecedented decay in morale and infrastructures ravaging the state since the advent of the present administration.

“And to drive our vision to fruition and after a holistic appraisal of all the potential governorship aspirants under the PDP, we have opted to queue behind Sen Sandy Onor’ governorship aspiration to take over in 2023.

“Our choice is devoid of myopic vision and ethnic colouration. We simply want the best for Cross River and the circumstances on the ground beckon on him to take up the gauntlet. We are currently mobilising eligible voters to enrol in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration exercise and creating political awareness to checkmate voter’s apathy during elections’’, he said.

Continuing, he said they have appointed three senatorial directors, local government coordinators in all the 18 local government areas and 196 wards to further mobilise party members on the need to rescue the state from APC.

He called on well-meaning Cross Riverians to rise to the occasion and reclaim the state and launch it back into the comity of states on the development map.