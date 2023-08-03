Cross In A Kiss-Triangle…

Cross seems to be having the time of his life in the big brother house.

Without music, housemates had a wild night.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, during the current Big Brother Naija All Stars, Cross had a crazy night.

Cross kissed three women in the house in a single night, and the other residents began to whisper about it. He claimed it was all the result of the beer he drank at the housemates’ party following the Guinness task.

Here is all you need to know about Cross’ kissing night and the drama that ensued, in no particular order:

Ilebaye

People in the house argued over whether or not Ilebaye compelled Cross to kiss her, which led to a lot of controversy. However, the two continued their relationship by taking a bath together, which created a problem for Ilebaye with Cee-C.

She argued that Ilebaye shouldn’t have gone to the bathroom with Cross, but Cee-C was angered by her since she referred to Cee-C as a babysitter.

Cee-C

After the housemates returned from their task, Cross stole a kiss from Cee-C. It was almost easy to miss because it was so fleeting. One might only wonder if Cee-C took his kiss with Ilebaye so seriously because of this particular kiss.

But Cee-C set the record straight when she spoke with Seyi, stating that the reason she looked after Cross that night was because he knew the family she almost wed into. She just felt it important to look after him on a night like that when he was intoxicated and in need of assistance because she considered him as a brother.

Uriel

Cross and Uriel engage in lighthearted conversation about their in-room kiss. Evidently, Uriel believed Cross liked her and that his kiss was an attempt to communicate. Cross, on the other hand, didn’t stop laughing or making jokes, which may have been a result of his alcohol consumption.

Cross continued to apologize to Ilebaye on behalf of Angel for the altercation they had, but it’s unclear where his heart or strategy lies. On the other hand, he reiterates to Venita in a conversation that Angel is merely acting dramatic and that she attempted to escape in her previous season.