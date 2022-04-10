Cross-dressing Bill: I’m Now A Woman – Bobrisky

Barely a week after the House of Representatives deliberated on a bill seeking to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria, popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, who is best known as Bobrisky, has disclosed that he is now a woman, adding that he has done irreversible surgeries.

In a post on his Instagram page, Bobrisky told his followers that he’s not a cross-dresser but he now identifies as a woman.

He said, “I’m not a cross-dresser, I’m a woman. Have done many surgeries that can’t be reversed such as lipo, boobs etc… When the time comes even court self go confirm as(sic) say I’m now a girl.”

Like this: Like Loading...