Croatia knocked out World Cup favorite Brazil to make it into the last four. Resilient Croatia held Brazil to a 1-1 full-time score result following Neymar and Bruno Petkovic’s extra-minute goals. Brazil missed two penalties from four, while Croatia scored all four spot kicks.

Neymar’s 105+1 goal gave Brazil the lead, with the hope of holding on till full-time. Unfortunately, Bruno Petkovic’s 117 minutes equalizer broke the heart of the Brazilians and they were eventually knocked out in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed Brazil’s first and last penalties, while Croatia scored all their kicks.Croatia will face the winner from the Netherlands and Argentina game which will be played tonight.