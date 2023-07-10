Crisis-Torn Anambra Community Moves to Embrace Peace, Asks Warring Parties to Sheathe Swords

The people of Isuaniocha Community in Awka North Local Government area of Anambra state have resolved to embrace peace for the overall development of the area.

In a general meeting involving the elders, women, youths, and stakeholders, the community disbanded all youth Activities in the town and banning collection of levies in various forests in the area.

The people therefore set up a Peace committee with the mandate of speaking with all parties involved in the five-year long crises and getting back with recommendations aimed at ensuring lasting peace in Isuaniocha.

They also directed that all those building stalls at the Eke Agba market square to stop henceforth as the land belongs to Isuaniocha Community and not to any individual.

Those who were already paying rent and levies to private individuals were directed to stop forthwith and pay same to the community until all issues are resolved.

Central School field Isuaniocha, venue of the meeting was filled to capacity with almost every indigene of the community in attendance.

It was the first time the entire people sat together to discuss, since 2018 when crises broke out leading to the destruction of property and death of some individuals .

The Elders and Ndi Ozor set the tone for the peace talks as they opened the floor for all aggrieved and concerned persons to come out and proffer way forward having agreed that peace was the best option for the overall interest of the entire Community.

Chief Donatus Anyaegbunem , Chairman Umelem village , said the entire Community was from one parent and had no reason to get to the point of crises that will warrant people running out of the town.

Another respondent, Comrade Innocent Okeke,from Adama village , while commending those behind the peace meeting, encouraged the people to have forgiving spirit, just as the holy book of God directed that all man must forgive before asking for mercy from God.

The people used the medium to send strong warning to all persons and Private individuals from neighboring communities intruding and fanning the ember of crises in Isuaniocha to desist henceforth as the town was capable of resolving its matter amicably.

Chief Obuka Okoye from Otoko village, and Luise Ndubuife appealed to those whose houses and means of livelihood were destroyed to forgive those involved in the interest of peace and development of the community.

One of the victims of the crises , Mr Madiegbuna Igboanyia who recounted the trauma some of them went through in the last five years, called on the elders to remove sentiment and ensure that truth is said at all times , as that is the only way to bring about lasting peace.

Another victim, Paulinus Onyeagolu, whose family houses were destroyed and property looted, said they decided to initiate the peace process to put a stop to all the issues that does no individual any good.

Chief Onyeagolu, whose younger brother, Tony was the President General of Isuaniocha when the crises broke out after his refusal to connive with disgruntled elements to sell Community secondary School land in 2018, called on parents to warn their children, youths and relations to desist from further attacks as such step could puncture the peace progress being achieved.

The Chairman , Ozor in Council , Isuaniocha, Chukwudi Onuorah, while recounting that it was the first time the entire Community was coming together to embrace peace , expressed the hope that every matter would be resolved so that indigenes and residents will no longer have course to run Helter skelter.

The Peace Committee is made up of Chairmen and Secretaries of all the villages as well as Women leaders and other notable upright persons nominated by the elders and Ozor in Council.

