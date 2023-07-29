Crisis rocks two Delta communities over land dispute

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has called on the warring Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities in Udu and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, respectively to cease fire and eschew all forms of fighting over the intractable land dispute between both communities.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon in Asaba on Friday, said that security agencies have been deployed to the area to bring normalcy to the warring communities.

The Governor warned that the government would no longer tolerate further breach of peace in the two communities and urged leaders and youths of the communities to preach peaceful co-existence rather than taking up arms against themselves over land dispute.

He said the government would revisit the White Paper on the crisis with a view to taking necessary measures to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

“Let me appeal to the youths and leaders of both Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities to cease fire and stop further hostilities on the disputed land.

“No amount of land is worth dying for because when you fight and kill yourselves, the land will still remain.

“I have directed security agencies to move to the disputed area to forestall further breakdown of law and order while we revisit the White Paper on the crisis.

“The Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on anyone found to be instigating crises between both communities,” the statement added.