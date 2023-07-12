Crisis in APC as National Secretary Calls Vice Chairman “Black Sheep”

Earlier, the Kaduna politician had dragged both Adamu and Omisore to court, for failing to render the party’s account, refusal to summon a meeting of the National Executive Committee and breach of the party’s constitution.

But Omisore described the National Vice Chairman for North-West as a gaslighter who liked crying wolf where there was none.

“What else do you want us to do to him? Beat or kill him? When you listen to people like Lukman, you won’t know what is happening. This your Lukman that doesn’t attend meetings. He is acting like a loose canon”.

When asked if he was aware many APC supporters and NWC members wanted Adamu to be kicked out of the party, Omisore dismissed the report.

He also berated those secretly backing or standing by Lukman’s philosophy, saying they were ‘cowards.’

“We are not aware of any. But know that they are cowards too. There are cowards everywhere. So it is not impossible. But the point is that out of 25 members of the NWC, only one person is the ‘black sheep.’

“He is just used to doing the rantings. There is nothing special about it. This was somebody who came to apologise openly at a press conference. How can you take someone like that seriously?” he quipped.