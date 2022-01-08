Crisis is currently rocking the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM), in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State in Eastern Nigeria.

Arguably, ACCM is one of the largest churches in the pro-Biafra region.

Insiders say the bone of contention is the installation of a new president of the church, after the demise of its immediate past president, Apostle John Alozie Nwaugbor, sometime in October 2021.

It was learnt that contrary to the Constitution of the Church, two senior Apostles of the Church and only surviving members of the Board of Trustees (BOT), of the Church are set to Instal a new President of the Church.

Sources within ACCM also said that the two Apostles have fixed January 7, 2022, as the date to hold a convention to install a new president before the burial of the late president without the BoT of the Church fully constituted according to the Constitution.

A burial announcement published by the family of Rt Rev Chief Apostle John Alozie Nwaugbor stated that Thursday 17th February 2022 will be a day for Christian wake keep at his compound while Friday 18th February 2022 will be for interment Service at his compound in Amapu Umuavovo Village in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Dissatisfied with the action of the two Apostles who want to install a new president in January while the burial of the immediate past president is in February, the laity of the Church has filed a suit at an Abia State High Court in Aba.

It was learnt that they are praying for an injunction restraining the two Apostles from installing a new president before the burial of the former president without the BOT duly constituted.

The Church operates a seven-man BOT in which three members can form a quorum to install a new president. However, only two members of the BOT are alive and cannot elect a new president according to the Church Constitution.

In Suit No: A/ 297/2021, between Hon. Elder Godwin Nna; Elder Okechukwu Newman; Elder Hanson Amaechi; Eze Elder Prof. Sunday Owualah and five others representing the laity as claimants/Applicants and Rev. Apostle Paul Chukwuma Erondu, Rev. Apostle Ephraim Omeonu Akwarandu and the incorporated trustees of the ACCM as Defendants/Respondents; the laity stated that the convocation of a convention for the installation of a new president of the church when the immediate past president has not been buried is in contravention of the Constitution of the Church.

According to them, “that the Church being an incorporated trusteeship is a constitutional church and its operations as well as activities, powers, duties, and function of every officer, in person, body, organ or authority are well regulated and run in accordance with the provisions of the extant Constitution of the Church.

“That by the provisions of the Constitution of the Church particularly article 7(1)(j), a new president of the Church can only be installed by the Trustees of the Church after the burial of the late president.

“That by the combined reading of Articles 6(E) (i, iv and vii) of the Church Constitution, only two members cannot constitute, act and carry out the duties of the Registered Trustees of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission.”