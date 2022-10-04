“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” – *Genesis 1:1 NASB*

The first thing the Bible teaches about God is that He is a Creator. In fact, the word here translated “created” occurs thirteen times in the first two chapters of Genesis. Because God creates, He is never limited to the way things are.

The Bible is filled with examples of His creative power at work. When the Israelites appeared hopelessly trapped by Pharaoh’s army, He saved them by creating a way through the sea. When His people did not seem to have hope, God told them, “I will even make a road in the wilderness and rivers in the desert” (Isaiah 43:19). When the multitudes followed Jesus to a deserted place without food, He turned five loaves and two fish into a feast for everyone (Matthew 14:14 20). When the disciples could not heal an epileptic, Jesus healed him and said, “If you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you” (Matthew 17:20).

Today, God wants to give you a revelation of His creative power. And He wants you to realize that you can begin again with Him. You may see nothing but wilderness ahead, but God can create a road for you. You may feel that you are in a desert, but God can provide rivers that flow with abundance. He is not limited by the way things are, but He can “do a new thing,” at any time, in any place.

God is not overwhelmed with the apparent size of your problems. Do not allow yourself to be limited by your circumstances or the options that seem logical to you. Have faith, and believe in God. He is the Creator.

*Prayer:*

God, I commit these problems to You: __________. I believe that You can provide the solution I need. I believe that everything is possible with You. Thank You. In Jesus’ name. Amen.