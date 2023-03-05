“For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.” – Romans 1:20

Anne Steele had suffered several tragedies. When she was just three, her mother died. Then when 19, a severe hip injury made her a lifelong invalid. At age 21, her fiancé drowned the day before they were to be married.

It would have been easy for her to become bitter, but she turned her experiences into opportunities to praise God, writing more than 100 hymns. Seeking to give Him glory, she often remained anonymous, writing under a pen name.

One of her most popular hymns, “There Is a God,” describes how real He was to her. Echoing Paul’s letter to the Romans, she described how He speaks through nature. We see Him through earth and air, sea and skies. We see Him in the sunrises and the sunsets.

If we have discernment, we can recognize His influence all around us. We can be amazed by the diversity of His creation—streams and rivers, oceans and mountains, vegetables and trees, plants and flowers. It is because of His blessings that we receive our daily food and drink.

Rejoice with Anne and be confident that there is a God. Ask Him to open your eyes to the wonders of creation. Be amazed by the diversity, beauty, and splendor. In His power and majesty, He is constantly showing His love for us. Don’t give in to bitterness, but fill your life with praise and thanks.

*Reflection Question:*

How do you usually react to tragedies and difficulties?

*Prayer*

Father, open my eyes to see the wonders of creation. Thank You for providing my every need. I praise You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Romans 1

