CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank collaborated with Bank of the World to introduce a New Feature ‘Bid Of The Week.

A network of cultural and creative businesses called the Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (C.R.E.A.M.) Platform is thrilled to announce that it has partnered with Parallex Bank, a reputable financial institution, to launch a brand-new feature called “Bid of the Week” (BOW).

With this partnership, players will have the opportunity to win amazing prizes including televisions, generators, refrigerators, and cash sums for as little as one naira!

The innovative and fascinating feature known as “Bid of the Week” (BOW) was created to give users an exciting bidding experience and the chance to win wonderful rewards. Visit the Cream Platform website and register for free to get started if you’re interested. They can also participate by calling *463# and choosing the “Bid of the Week” option, where they can input their lowest unique number and place a bid.

“ The partnership with C.R.E.A.M Platform is made in heaven simply because of the symbol that C.R.E.A.M represents. The platform has given birth to many talents, and as a bank, we’re not on a surface level. This is one bank that instead of taking advantage of the talents we provide a platform for the talents to be part of their success story. Parallex Bank, being a prominent supporter of arts and cultural initiatives, proudly associates with CREAM Platform as a partner of Bid of the Week (BOW)”. – According to Dr. Olufemi Bakre.

Dapo “ Dbanj” Oyebanjo has this to say “C.R.E.A.M Platform is a digital platform that is created to give back. Bid of the Week (BOW) is an innovative and captivating feature designed to provide users with a thrilling bidding experience while giving them an opportunity to win fantastic prizes. And I best believe that this can be done through the right partnership which is with Parallex Bank.”

As a renowned benefactor of artistic and cultural endeavors, Parallex Bank proudly joins CREAM Platform as a sponsor of Bid of the Week (BOW). The cooperation with Parallex Bank seeks to improve user experience, assure smooth transactions, and create a secure and dependable bidding environment for all participants thanks to their broad network and commitment to developing talent.

ABOUT CREAM:

A network of artistic and cultural businesses is called Cream Platform. The promotion and development of creative talent in emerging markets is supported by CREAM. CREAM is the owner of a comprehensive digital platform with significant growth that supports the production, marketing, sharing, and publication of creative material. Cream Platform has made up-and-coming performers into household names thanks to its proven track record of success and extensive network of industry professionals.

ABOUT PARRALEX BANK:

Leading financial institution Parallex Bank is renowned for being a trusted source of financial solutions, transforming the client experience through technological advancements. Parallex Bank is dedicated to developing talent and empowering people, and as such, it plays a crucial part in encouraging change and making dreams come true.

Share this post