Monday, August 16, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Alexa Ranking as of 16/08/21

The News Chronicle
Globally Ranked : 127,674
Nigeria Ranking : 453

Crafting witches

156 views | Adams Peter | August 16, 2021

How? Shall artists draw

works meant for irritation

Save that it’s drawn

And man needs explanation

 

When strangers to circumstance,

clothe its seeming masters and inventors

with the purple of evil,

masters become strangers

 

Hunger was in town

A maid smiled to all around

The source is found

Who caused the food unfound

 

Yes evil is dynamic and skilful

and good should be careful in healing too

We see unwanted signs around

And force helpless faces behind

We check faces in the crowd

And trust the signs to be found

Inform them of the prestigious award

They run off men’s stage

Or is there an award

For ‘good’ men who can design evil

Without courting the evidence for conviction/justification

Unguarded caution poisons with destruction,

gifts that would not be common or seem uncommon

Let their goodwill rot-in, as a snake sheds skin

We have built super personalities

But check and you will see

They got no specialities

Our fears have ‘empowered’ them

Man may craft with wisdom

But misplace a face

Must Satan be seen and known

Can’t good stay on its own

Having driven darkness long ago

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940