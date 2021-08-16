Crafting witches

Alexa Ranking as of 16/08/21
Adams Peter | August 16, 2021
How? Shall artists draw
works meant for irritation
Save that it’s drawn
And man needs explanation
When strangers to circumstance,
clothe its seeming masters and inventors
with the purple of evil,
masters become strangers
Hunger was in town
A maid smiled to all around
The source is found
Who caused the food unfound
Yes evil is dynamic and skilful
and good should be careful in healing too
We see unwanted signs around
And force helpless faces behind
We check faces in the crowd
And trust the signs to be found
Inform them of the prestigious award
They run off men’s stage
Or is there an award
For ‘good’ men who can design evil
Without courting the evidence for conviction/justification
Unguarded caution poisons with destruction,
gifts that would not be common or seem uncommon
Let their goodwill rot-in, as a snake sheds skin
We have built super personalities
But check and you will see
They got no specialities
Our fears have ‘empowered’ them
Man may craft with wisdom
But misplace a face
Must Satan be seen and known
Can’t good stay on its own
Having driven darkness long ago
Remember me