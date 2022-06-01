Wednesday, June 1, 2022
CR Belouizdad are Algerian Ligue one champions, winning it three times in a row

Oladimeji Adeoye

With a 2-0 victory over Biskra, CR Belouizdad has been crowned the champions of Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1. Since they lost to Chelghoum last month, Belouizdad maintained seven unbeaten streaks to their victory. They edged JS Kabylie by seven points, who have two games more to end the season. The Algerian giants have now won the league three times in a row.

JS Kabylie, who is known to be the most successful club in the Algerian Ligue one, has won the title 14 times, the most by any club. They are yet to win their first title since the 2007-08 season. CR Belouizdad has now won the league three times consecutively in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, a milestone record for the Le Grand Chabab.

They defeated counterpart side Biskra last night, scoring both of their goals in the first half of the encounter. Biskra with 46 points after 32 games settled at the middle of the table, while Belouizdad with 67 points still has three games at hand and settled at the top as declared champions.

In Belouizdad CAF Champions League voyage this season, they were eliminated by the Champions Wydad in the quarter-final stage of the tournament. They played a barren draw at Casablanca and lost at home by 1-0.

Tlemcen, Relizane and Hussein Dey all have been confirmed as the relegated teams, meanwhile Magra and Medea battle for the last spot of survival with Magra having better chances.

