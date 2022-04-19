Cowgirl, reverse cowgirl and the ride to Chrisland School

By Stanley Ugagbe

Unscrupulously, social media is currently awash with the shameful, execrable, and nauseating sexual escapade of some Chrisland School children, who in their now-viral sex video, demonstrated mastery in the ministry of sex affairs.

According to reports, the students had gone to represent their school in a major competition in Dubai, and rather than focus on their assignment, they decided to add an unusual pleasure of sexual escapade to their now-famous tour to Dubai. In the video, a schoolgirl (some say she is 10, some say she is 11 while others say she is 13) can be seen ‘riding’ (not until recently, I didn’t know what riding means in sexual terms, and not until this incident, I have never heard of cowgirl as a sex style – I’m obviously behind in the ministry of the other room, you can’t really blame me since I’m not married) the boy beneath her legs. According to sex experts and masters in the ministry of sex, the style she was doing is cowgirl and reverse cowgirl. Other generations dey ride okada and bicycle, e reach this generation, una say na penis una go ride.

Haven established the above background, let’s x-ray some ugly truths. While the abominable act of the students is condemnable in its entirety, a thorough overview of the video clearly demonstrates the level of moral decadence, parental bankruptcy, and societal leprosy. It shows that most of our citadels of learning are failing in instilling the right morals and values, it shows that most of the present-day parents are woke in their responsibilities, it shows that the society has completely deviated from the norms that used to align people’s way of life and more worrisome is the fact that the present-day children are learning very fast and are quick to practice what they see without fear of the grave implications.

I have always maintained that one of the biggest mistakes of this generation is the inability to separate parental discipline from child abuse. It’s rather unfortunate that we now equate discipline to abuse so our woke parents no longer see discipline as a key factor in raising children but rather, they celebrate recklessness, promote waywardness – just a few days ago, Toto abi na Tonto Dikeh happily shared a video of her grown-up son spanking her ‘5million nyansh’ – imagine the wokeness! And when that child becomes a terrorist to other people’s daughters tomorrow, the internet-wailing mood will be activated.

Before these children are born, we open social media accounts for them and are quick to hand over the accounts to them when they are born – not minding the level of damage they could be exposed to. An 8-year-old girl is watching all the videos on Facebook. A 10-year-old boy is on Instagram and Twitter hawk eyeing all the available videos and pictures. Mummy is twerking in front of her children on Snapchat, rolling nyansh left and right and the evil audience is doing ‘awww so cute’, daddy is nowhere to be found or even making calls with side chicks in front of the children. On all grounds, the children are being suffocated with wokeness from daddy, mummy, social media, television, schools, and even religious centers – it will only take time, such a child will manifest the fruits of those egregious seeds being planted in them.

Most of these parents are so woke that when they enroll their children in those big schools, they give clear instructions that on no account should any teacher touch them – so no matter the anomaly the child exhibits, the teacher cannot discipline him or her because of the parents’ clear instructions.

And the result of this continued wokeness is that 10 years are getting in a room having sex with different styles (cowgirl, reverse cowgirl, riding, and whatever), while the rest are laughing, clapping, recording it on tape and posting it on Instagram. This is the world we created now as parents in this generation. Our “let kids have fun” “don’t shout at kids’ approach – is where we are. They said our aged parents were too rigid in raising children, so the present-day parents, in a bid to be flexible in raising their children, have resulted to wokeness and are raising morally bankrupt and woke children – and today, we have children that hold Ph.D. in sexual affairs, children that have MSc in killings for ritual purposes, children that have professional certifications in all kinds of anomalies. Today, what this generation cannot do does not exist.

It’s because of these lingering anomalies that I continue to frown at the type of messages that are emanating from our pulpits in Churches. I mean, in the face of the height of unrighteousness, you will go to Church and the only sermon coming is that your miracle is on the way, the Lord will do this and do that. Our shepherds don’t even care if the people are genuinely born again and are upholding the principles of Christ to qualify for His blessings and miracles.

How do we explain to these woke parents that children need discipline? How do we explain to them that children need correction? How do we explain to them that children need caution? How do we explain to them that children need to be told no? The present-day woke parents need proper orientation on how to raise children.

Parental wokeness, unscrupulous indiscipline in citadels of learning, religious failures, societal moral decadence, applauding of wokeness on social media all culminated into the monster of ‘wokeness’ we see in children today. I’m calling on parents, citadels of learning, religious houses, relevant governmental agencies and all of us to chicken out of this ‘wokeness’ and begin to instill the right values in the children around us. #WeCannotContinueLikeThis.

ugagbestanley@gmail.com

