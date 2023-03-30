TNC: Good day, Sir, briefly describe your startup to us.

Adesoji: TopSense Medical, is a healthcare organization that offers psychological evaluation, counseling, and mental health education.

TNC: Who created TopSense Medical, and what are their credentials in the health profession?

Adesoji: I founded the company. I am a product designer, neurophysiologist, and supporter of mental health.

I have five years of experience working in both public and private healthcare facilities. He has provided care for those with mental illness, neurological problems, and psychiatric patients.

TNC: What factors, in your opinion, shape the healthcare sector in Nigeria?

Adesoji: The Nigerian healthcare sector’s mental health care division is a relatively new one. This is largely because of societal stigmas associated with mental illness and the idea that it is a “spiritual matter.” Illiteracy and false information are other problems.

Given that more than 50 million Americans are estimated to have at least one mental disorder, there is a sizable market for the mental health sector.

Despite these facts, there aren’t many active mental health enterprises, and even fewer are tech-enabled. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the industry’s perspective and made mental health a global and national priority in Nigeria and other developing nations.

TNC: What inspired you to create TopSense Medical? What chances did you notice?

Adesoji: In July 2021, TopSense Medical was founded as a network of mental health specialists offering free therapy to those in need.

The first team also performed a poll of roughly 200 people to learn more about their knowledge of mental health and preferences for how they would like to receive therapy after conducting secondary research using already-existing web data. More than 90% of respondents said they preferred internet treatment to visiting a therapist’s office, according to the survey. 64% of people lacked a solid understanding of what mental health actually entails. Furthermore, 96% of respondents believed that traditional therapy was out of reach financially.

This outcome made us more aware of the prospects in the market for mental health services. Only two well-known therapy corporations and a few non-profit organizations operated in Nigeria at the time. Moreover, the COVID-19 epidemic elevated stress levels globally, necessitating a greater demand for mental care, and the issue was starting to receive public attention. Investigating the market seemed like a no-brainer.

TNC: What gives TopSense Medical the edge over rival companies?

Adesoji: Our clients can quickly schedule sessions by selecting the therapist of their choice from our portal. The majority of mental health organizations demand that you must undergo an exam before they can recommend someone. By doing this, you run the risk of not meeting someone with whom you can confide in, which will delay patient care.

Moreover, traditional therapy is quite expensive (between 20,000 and 50,000 naira for a single session). It is more than Nigeria’s minimum wage. At TopSense Medical you only pay for retainership after your initial session, which is free.

TNC: Who are your clients?

Adesoji: Everybody occasionally requires support and care for their mental health. Also, basic mental hygiene needs to be taught to both children and young people. But, we specifically want to reach adults between the ages of 13 and 45.

TNC: What is your plan for growth?

Adesoji: First, strategic alliances. In order to offer mental health services to their pupils, we plan to establish strategic collaborations with high schools and colleges.

To make sure we reach our intended audience, we will also increase our advertising efforts.

TNC: Which industries are you trying to develop a presence in?

Adesoji: Starting with Nigeria, TopSense Medical seeks to have a foothold in the entire African market. We hope to eventually develop into a global company that can offer mental health services to everyone, wherever. By the year 2030, we hope to have assisted 1 million people.