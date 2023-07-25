Coventry University leaders meet President of The Gambia to explore possible partnerships

Coventry University Group has held discussions with the President of The Gambia to discuss economic development opportunities, including the National University of the Gambia’s newest campus. Coventry University’s Vice-Chancellor, John Latham CBE, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), Richard Wells, met President Adama Barrow as talks continue over the new campus in the town of Faraba Banta. President Barrow is also Chancellor of the National University of the Gambia and it is hoped that the Group can continue to have fruitful talks with the national government about assisting its higher education development. Professor Silas Lwakabamba, regional managing director of Coventry University’s Africa Hub in Rwanda, also joined a tour of the Faraba campus ahead of its eventual opening. Professor Richard Wells, Coventry University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International), said: “As a Group we want to work with the Gambian government and higher education providers to help increase HE capacity and the economic development of the country. “During our visit to the Faraba Banta campus, we saw the huge strides being taken to ensure that students can learn valuable skills which will in turn help the country to fill the skills gap.” Coventry University Group already has a strong standing across the globe with Global Hubs in Rwanda, Dubai, Singapore, China, and Brussels, with another soon to open in India, as well as a campus in Wroclaw, Poland, a joint institution in China and allied campuses in Morocco and Egypt. Professor John Latham CBE, Coventry University Vice-Chancellor, said: “We were delighted to meet with His Excellency Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of the Gambia, to discuss how Coventry University Group can look to join forces with the National University of the Gambia to encourage growth and inward investment into the country.”