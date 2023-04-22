Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama has fixed May 12 for ruling in a preliminary objection filed by the chairman of Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and others.

The News Chronicle understands that the Labour Party has been engrossed in leadership tussles with several court injunctions. Aside from Julius Abure, other respondents are the national secretary, Alhaji Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu and Oluchi Opara.

Following allegations of forgery, it would be recalled that Julius Abure was suspended by a the court to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the Labour Party.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter until May 12 after listening to the submissions of the counsel in the matter.