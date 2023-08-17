Court strikes out firearm suit against Emefiele

Court strikes out firearm suit against former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday struck out the firearm charges against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charge for want of diligent prosecution, following the withdrawal application made by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar.

At the last adjourned date, the DPP made an oral application to the court to withdraw the charge against Emefiele.

He stated that he based the application on specific facts and circumstances that require further investigation, and he urged the court to grant the application.

Details later