Court Sets to Hear IPOB’s Leader Special Case against Buhari

This coming May 12, an extraordinary rendition suit filed on behalf of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, is expected to be heard.

When the matter was called up last April 27 at Umuahia, the Abia State capital for hearing, it emerged that the respondents, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President and the Attorney General of the Federation did not file the address on point of law as was directed by the Court last March 25.

For this reason, Amos Enoch, leading other lawyers from the office of the Attorney General who appeared for the three respondents, pleaded with the Court to grant the respondents an extension of time to file their written addresses.

And upon consideration, the Court granted their request and adjourned the matter for hearing on the written addresses of the parties to May 12, 2022.

In the originating suit filed by Ejimakor, he is seeking for the enforcement of the Fundamental Rights of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against unlawful arrest, torture, unlawful detention, unlawful disappearance, his right to fair hearing and above all, his right against unlawful expulsion otherwise known as extraordinary rendition.

Among the reliefs sought by Ejimakor are: An order of Court prohibiting the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu on the strength of the unlawful rendition; his repatriation to his last place of abode abroad or to his country of nationality, Britain; and 25 billion Naira damages and an official apology.

Recall that when this matter came up for hearing for the first time before the Federal High Court in Umuahia on March 25, 2022; the court had on its own motion directed the parties to address it (the court) on whether it has territorial jurisdiction or not based on the fundamental rights violations alleged against the Federal Government of Nigeria which occurred in Kenya.

At that last hearing, the Court had adjourned the matter for hearing the parties on their written addresses on the territorial jurisdiction to the 27th of April, 2022.

