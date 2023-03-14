Justice Ezekiel Enang of Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Etinan Local Government Area has sentenced a commercial motorcyclist, Moses Edo, 37, to death by hanging for killing his father, Abdon Edo, over landed property. Justice Enang held that the convict, an indigene of Ikot Ukobo in Nsit Ubium LGA, confessed in his statement to have single-handedly killed his father in broad daylight on July 29, 2015, in his house and buried him, Daily Post reported on Tuesday.

Enang said, “The convict, who is the first son of the deceased confessed to pursuing his father to the backyard of his old building and hit his head on the wall where he died on the spot over landed property. The court held that by smashing the head of his father on the wall, the convict had intended to kill him.

Justice Enang found Moses guilty of murder and ordered that he should be hanged or a lethal substance injected inside him until he is dead.

