A 35-year-old man, Femi Afolabi, has been remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrate Court for allegedly defiling his three daughters, all under 10, and assaulting their mother.

The Magistrate, Ms. Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Afolabi’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until March 7 for the DPP’s advice.

The police charged Afolabi who resides in Onipanu in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State with two counts of defilement and assault.

