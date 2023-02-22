Justice Nicholas Oweibo has granted the order following an ex parte motion filed and argued by EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, in suit FHC/L/CS/301/2023 regarding properties including the one in the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE which were reasonably suspected to have been gotten from unlawful proceeds.

Hence, The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 14 properties in Lagos, Abuja, United Arab Emirates linked to the Kogi State Government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Oweibo also mandated the EFCC to confiscate the sum of N400million also linked to the State and recovered from one Aminu Falala.

Oyedepo further informed the court that the N400m was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity “and intended to be used for the acquisition of Plot No. 1224 Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.”

